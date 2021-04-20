Urk
Urk, Netherlands
The lighthouse in UrkUrk Lighthouse is a lighthouse in Urk at the eastern banks of the IJsselmeer. From 1617 a coal fire was used for the local fishermen as well as for the ships sailing from Amsterdam to the North Sea. The current lighthouse station was established in 1837. The tower was built in 1845 as a round brick tower attached to a keeper's house. The lighthouse was restored in 1972 and declared a national monument of the Netherlands in 1982. The tower can be visited during guided tours.
We walked around for hours as the weather was great, sunny and breezy, perfect for a nice stroll. The water was cold but we dipped our feet in it. We were not as brave as some of the local kids who had no problem bathing in it. This walk also takes you to a row of modern windmills.