Urk Urk, Netherlands

Beautiful Urk Urk is a charming little fishing village in the Flevoland region. A must see as it is one of the most traditional villages in Netherlands. It's not a tourist destination at all, we were probably the only ones there, at that time. Restaurant prices are great and the food is excellent. One must try the fish when in a fishing village. There are no hotels in Urk but there are people who rent out rooms.