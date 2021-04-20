Urizn
388-5 Asato, Naha, Okinawa 902-0067, Japan
| +81 98-885-2178
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Okinawan Stir-FryOne of the most popular Okinawan dishes is goya champuru, a stir-fry of bitter gourd, tofu, eggs, and sliced pork (or Spam). Try it at Urizn, a local restaurant that has recently opened branches on the mainland. Its version of another traditional dish, rafute, made by stewing pork belly in soy sauce and brown sugar, melts in your mouth—and purportedly helps extend your lifespan.
