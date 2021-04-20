Where are you going?
Urizn

388-5 Asato, Naha, Okinawa 902-0067, Japan
| +81 98-885-2178
Okinawan Stir-Fry Naha Japan

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Okinawan Stir-Fry

One of the most popular Okinawan dishes is goya champuru, a stir-fry of bitter gourd, tofu, eggs, and sliced pork (or Spam). Try it at Urizn, a local restaurant that has recently opened branches on the mainland. Its version of another traditional dish, rafute, made by stewing pork belly in soy sauce and brown sugar, melts in your mouth—and purportedly helps extend your lifespan.

388-5 Asato, Naha, 81/(0) 98-885-2178. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Tom Downey , AFAR Contributor

