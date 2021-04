URBN Hotels Shanghai 183 Jiaozhou Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000

Carbon Neutral Accomodations URBN Hotel is Shanghai’s first carbon neutral hotel. Situated on a bustling street in Jing’an district, this hotel offers an eco-friendly oasis in a smart, chic setting. Surrounded by great restaurants, shops and spas as well as being a five minute walk to the Jing'An Temple metro stop, it's as easy to get around as it is to stay tucked in at this environmentally-conscious accommodation.