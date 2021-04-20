Urbanologi
1 Fox Street
| +27 11 492 1399
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10pm
UrbanologiHoused inside the Mad Giant Brewery in downtown Johannesburg, Urbanologi serves contemporary Asian fare in a cavernous space, where the brewery’s stainless steel tanks are front and center. Start with a flight of craft beer brewed in those very tanks, then order a bunch of tapas-style dishes, from herb-seared venison and duck pancakes to micro turnips, beer-battered fish, and teriyaki-poached sweet potato.
If dining here at night, know that the surrounding area can be touch-and-go, so it’s best to take an Uber to and from the restaurant rather than dealing with parking. You can also take the Gautrain to Park Station and then catch an Uber from there; the restaurant is just 10 minutes away.