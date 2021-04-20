Urban Nation
Urban Nation was founded back in 2013 by Yasha Young, originally as an official strategy to use Berlin’s facades as canvasses for creative and unique street art projects. Her work garnered plenty of attention and led to the opening, in 2017, of this four-story exhibition space in the Schöneberg district: Berlin
's first gallery dedicated to street art. Its several rooms and stairways present an impressive and surprisingly diverse mix of work by up-and-coming local artists and international big-hitters like Jeff Soto, VhiLs, Swoon, Borondo, Nuno, David Mesguiche, and Dan Witz, to name a few. Urban Nation also continues to commission work on building exteriors, some of which can be seen close to the museum, around Bülowstraße and surrounding streets. The space also hosts events and workshops, and from 2019 will launch an artist-in-residency program, complete with live painting sessions that the public can drop in and watch.