Urban Harvest Farmers Market 2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027, USA

Photo courtesy of Visit Houston More info Sat 8am - 12pm

Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers' Market There’s no better way to spend a Saturday morning than at a farmers market, where the region's bounty takes center stage. At the Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers Market, you’ll find local vegetables, fruits, dairy products, farm products, prepared foods, cut flowers, plants, and much more. Grab some eggs, buy a few bars of handmade soap, or take a breakfast taco to go—there’s a little something here for everyone. And it’s open year-round, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, so you can always get your fix. If Saturdays don’t work for you, Urban Harvest offers a second weekly farmers market on Wednesdays near City Hall downtown.