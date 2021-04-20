Urban Harvest Farmers Market
2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027, USA
| +1 713-880-5540
Sat 8am - 12pm
Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers' MarketThere’s no better way to spend a Saturday morning than at a farmers market, where the region's bounty takes center stage. At the Urban Harvest Eastside Farmers Market, you’ll find local vegetables, fruits, dairy products, farm products, prepared foods, cut flowers, plants, and much more. Grab some eggs, buy a few bars of handmade soap, or take a breakfast taco to go—there’s a little something here for everyone. And it’s open year-round, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, so you can always get your fix. If Saturdays don’t work for you, Urban Harvest offers a second weekly farmers market on Wednesdays near City Hall downtown.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Visit Urban Harvest Farmers Market
This farmers market on Eastside St is open year-round, rain-or-shine from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. You'll find the usual spread of local produce, artisan goods, plants and flowers, and several stands selling brunch food (e.g., breakfast tacos!) to eat while you browse.
almost 7 years ago
Local Goods at Their Peak
Several times a week, Urban Harvest Farmers Market offers up their local goods and bounty to all. Keep in mind that farmers' markets like this one not only benefit the community greatly, but also the farmers themselves, many of whose families have been farming in the area for upwards of a century.