Shoot the Hooch

203 Azalea Drive
Website
| +1 404-590-2922
Kayaking, Tubing, and Stand-Up Paddleboarding on the Chattahoochee River Roswell Georgia United States

Kayaking, Tubing, and Stand-Up Paddleboarding on the Chattahoochee River

Get active on the Chattahoochee River with Shoot the Hooch, who run tubing, kayaking, rafting, and stand-up paddleboarding tours of the area every weekend. "Shooting the hooch," or tubing on the river, is a great way to spend a Saturday, particularly if you bring your own drinks. But remember, no glass allowed. Some trips are guided and others are self-led, but all include boat rentals, life jackets, and shuttle transportation. Children over 5 years are allowed on most trips, but all guests must be able to swim.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

