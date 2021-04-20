Urban Bean Co.
200 Grand River Avenue
| +1 313-496-1010
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon, Thur 7am - 7pm
Tue, Wed 7am - 10pm
Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 5pm
Best Design and Best CoffeeEfficiently tucked into one of the smallest buildings I've ever been in, at the intersection of Grand River and Griswold in Detroit, lies Urban Bean Co.
I do not know if their midcentury modern design and decor is original (though I tried to find out) but whatever the origin it makes for a groovy place to enjoy a morning cup o' joe. I really enjoyed the loft space on the second level and my Green Fairie Latte was the best cup of fancy coffee I've ever tasted. With pistachio and white chocolate it seemed more like dessert than breakfast, but I sure didn't care as I left Urban Bean humming a happy tune.