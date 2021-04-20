Urban Beach
Cais da Viscondessa, R. Cintura do Porto, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 393 2930
More info
Tue - Sat 8pm - 12am
A Sandy NightspotThe K Group is well-known for a bunch of nightspots and restaurants, and Urban Beach is a spot from its list. Very close to the river, where you can even take your shoes off and feel the sand, the place offers cocktails and dinner. Sit next to a reflecting pool and see the Christ the King monument on the other side of the river.
You can start with a cocktail in early evening, and then maybe have dinner. They have two restaurants offering sushi and steaks and grilled meats.
Just after midnight, the place turns into a lively club scene, with music from various DJs.