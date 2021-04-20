Heavenly Spirits
The name comes from Kansas City’s nickname back in the 1920s and 30s, when the Pendergast Political Machine ignored prohibition and turned KC into a gambling, bootlegging, and jazz den for locals and travelers alike. Harkening back to that age, Kansas City has become a magnet for top food and drink talent, especially during the late August “PoP Fest,” a fundraiser for local PBS affiliate KCPT. The Paris
of the Plains Cocktail Festival gathers drink artists not only for a bartending competition, but also galas at top restaurants, seminars on spirits, wine, beer, and coffee, as well as tribute concerts at downtown clubs. The Competition is at the historic Uptown Theater on Broadway, where you can sample the competitors’ drinks, great local food, listen to local bands, and maybe rub shoulders with local legend and PoP Fest co-founder Doug Frost, one of only three people worldwide with Master Sommelier and Master of Wines titles.