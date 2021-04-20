Uptown Bar
24th Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road - Umm Suqeim - دبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 432 3232
Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am
Drink in Jawdropping Burj Al Arab ViewsDon't come for the atmosphere or decor, which are usually big draws in Dubai where bars are often extravagant and over-the-top. The interior of this compact watering hole up on the 24th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel won't win any design awards. I guess it could be described as quietly elegant.
And being in one of Dubai's most popular family beach resorts means you're unlikely to stumble across it unless you're staying there. If you aren't, it's worth making a special detour not only to sip the cocktails and decent wines by the glass, but to drink in the views, some of the most dramatic in Dubai.
Make a beeline for the terrace which boasts panoramic vistas of the dhow-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel off-shore and the seemingly neverending sands of Jumeirah Beach, broken down into sections - at this end of town there's Sunset Beach (closest to the hotel) and Umm Suqeim (immediately adjacent to it).
Even more fascinating are the views onto the sprawling low-rise Jumeirah suburbs, with their patchwork of palatial villas and squat ramshackle houses. Look closely and you might see kids playing and chickens scratching about in the sandy lanes that run between the older courtyard houses below.
I love their classics -- they do a great negroni and their gimlets are refreshing -- but I also recommend their locally-inspired cocktails, such as the Dubai Sling Back, made with pomegranate-infused gin, ginger and lemon among other things. If you're peckish, their tapas are tasty.