Whistler Farmers Market

4315 Northlands Boulevard
Website
Whistler Farmer's Market

The Whistler Farmer’s arket is the ideal place to find a cornucopia of fresh produce and artisanal goods from the surrounding Pemberton Valley area in the warmer months. The combination of live music, beautiful produce, artisanal food products, and local craft vendors culminate to create a uniquely Whistler market experience. On a hot day, nothing beats a couple scoops of handcrafted gelato from the Whistler based artisanal Italian gelaterie Lucia Gelato. For the more adventurous foodie, there’s Jeggs Okonomiyaki, a Japanese savoury cabbage pancake stand.

The market runs from mid June to mid October in Whistler's Upper Village. I recommend finding your way to the market by foot, as the market is a popular weekly event and parking can be a major headache.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

