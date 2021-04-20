UnTour Shanghai

Shanghai Running Tours

For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city.



You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km morning runs as well. They provide water, food, transportation and will even send you an email afterward with your run stats and a route map.



Price:

AM run: RMB 350 and up for single runners, for each additional runner add RMB 200

PM run: RMB 450 and up for single runners, for each additional runner add RMB 200



