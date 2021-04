UnTour Shanghai

Street Eats Breakfast Tour

On this tour you will start in a local park and see the "morning exercises," which is a great bit of local color with flag dancing, Tai Chi, water calligraphy -- so fun and beautiful to experience in and of itself... but what about the food?! If you want an authentic taste of Shanghai , take this or any UnTour! Very informed and friendly English-speaking guides will allow you to experience places and tastes like Xiangyang Food Stalls, Henan Pulled Noodles, Donghu Wet Market (a wet market in China is like a farmer's market with the addition of meat, fish, rice and noodles), Soup Dumplings, A Da Scallion Oil Pancakes and the delicious Lillian's Egg Tarts. Everything is mouthwatering, and you will be in line with the locals who eat breakfast this way every day. I wished I had time to do all of the other food tours and cooking classes this company offered (they also offer jogging tours, maybe to offset the eating). An UnTour is must-do when in Shanghai!