UnTour Shanghai
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
| +86 21 6227 2552
Street Eats Breakfast TourOn this tour you will start in a local park and see the "morning exercises," which is a great bit of local color with flag dancing, Tai Chi, water calligraphy -- so fun and beautiful to experience in and of itself... but what about the food?! If you want an authentic taste of Shanghai, take this or any UnTour! Very informed and friendly English-speaking guides will allow you to experience places and tastes like Xiangyang Food Stalls, Henan Pulled Noodles, Donghu Wet Market (a wet market in China is like a farmer's market with the addition of meat, fish, rice and noodles), Soup Dumplings, A Da Scallion Oil Pancakes and the delicious Lillian's Egg Tarts. Everything is mouthwatering, and you will be in line with the locals who eat breakfast this way every day. I wished I had time to do all of the other food tours and cooking classes this company offered (they also offer jogging tours, maybe to offset the eating). An UnTour is must-do when in Shanghai!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Shanghai Running Tours
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city.
You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km morning runs as well. They provide water, food, transportation and will even send you an email afterward with your run stats and a route map.
Price:
AM run: RMB 350 and up for single runners, for each additional runner add RMB 200
PM run: RMB 450 and up for single runners, for each additional runner add RMB 200
