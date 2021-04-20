Uno
29 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
| +1 312-321-1000
More info
Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 11am - 1am
Original Deep Dish Pizza at Uno'sUno’s claims to have invented the deep dish pizza, which means a different thing in Chicago than it does the rest of the nation. Chicago deep dish pizza, or “stuffed” pizza, has a tall crust edge that allows for 1-2 inches worth of ingredients and cheese. Each piece weighs a couple of pounds and props to anyone who can finish more than one.
The guys behind Uno’s do a bang up stuffed pizza with a chewy buttery crust and quality oozy cheese that you can eat on their fantastic open patio. Uno’s is now franchised in over 20 states and several countries but the original still stands at the corner of Ohio and Wabash. It’s a busy place so go hungry but be prepared to wait.