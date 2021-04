under the gray—pink

After the eternally cloudy Seattle winter comes...the often equally overcast spring. But all is not gray—cherry trees bloom...The main quad of the University of Washington transforms into a miracle of floating color, petals trembling in the drizzly breeze, soft hopeful hues in the midst of the neo-Gothic halls. Grab an espresso-to-go and skip the umbrella. Ephemeral blossoms cry out for a slow stroll.