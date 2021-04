Whether you are a football fanatic or not, taking a trip out to University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals and annual Fiesta Bowl is definitely a treat. A quick drive into Glendale will allow you to enjoy the multipurpose football stadium that hosted the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.The 63,400-seat stadium is considered an architectural icon for the area and was named one of the ten most impressive sports facilities on the globe thanks to its combination of a retractable roof and roll-in natural grass field. The unique design of the exterior shell of the stadium is meant to symbolize a barrel cactus and the metal panels reflect the shifting desert light. Thursday through Saturday the stadium offers multiple 75 minute tours that give you a behind the scenes look into the stadium itself.The stadium may be a sight of its own but catching a glimpse of the stars live in action is sure to make your heart race even faster.