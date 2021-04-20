Where are you going?
University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305, USA
Website
| +1 623-433-7101
Tour an NFL Stadium

Fall is football season, and visitors who love the sport can buy tickets for a game if one coincides with their time in Phoenix.

Seeing sports isn't the only way to experience the state-of-the-art stadium, though. Guides offer stadium tours on days when no games or events are scheduled. Built in 2006 to the tune of $455 million, the stadium features lots of bells and whistles that will fascinate architecture and tech aficionados. Examples? The exterior of the stadium is designed to look like a barrel cactus, a native plant, and the natural grass playing field is retractible; it was the first of its kind in the United States.

Photo: Forgemind Archimedia/Flickr
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lindsey E Keeler
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Fantasy Football

Whether you are a football fanatic or not, taking a trip out to University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals and annual Fiesta Bowl is definitely a treat. A quick drive into Glendale will allow you to enjoy the multipurpose football stadium that hosted the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

The 63,400-seat stadium is considered an architectural icon for the area and was named one of the ten most impressive sports facilities on the globe thanks to its combination of a retractable roof and roll-in natural grass field. The unique design of the exterior shell of the stadium is meant to symbolize a barrel cactus and the metal panels reflect the shifting desert light. Thursday through Saturday the stadium offers multiple 75 minute tours that give you a behind the scenes look into the stadium itself.

The stadium may be a sight of its own but catching a glimpse of the stars live in action is sure to make your heart race even faster.

More From AFAR

