University of Coimbra Ilha 3004-531 Coimbra, Portugal

Coimbra University, UNESCO World Heritage Walking through the hallways of University of Coimbra, one can really feel as being on a movie set of Harry Potter thanks to the black capes uniform the students of Coimbra wear.

The University is located on a hill, overlooking the city of Coimbra. Some of the university's notable buildings are the Cathedral of Santa Cruz, the Royal Palace of Alcacova, the Joanine library and the Botanical gardens.

Since Coimbra is a university city, there are a lot of fraternities called 'Republicas', some are centuries old that keep long life traditions.

Spend at least few hours wandering the beautiful halls, gardens, library and the alongside streets crowded with students.