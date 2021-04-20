University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, CA, USA
| +1 510-642-6000
Visit the University of California at BerkeleyFounded in the wake of the gold rush, the University of California at Berkeley—or Cal, as the locals call it—has since become one of the best universities in the world and is considered to be one of the best in the University of California system.
Since the first graduating class in 1873, UC Berkeley has attracted students from all over the world to study in one the best academic environments—and, with San Francisco only half an hour away on public transportation—in one of the most vibrant American cities.
Today, more than 35,000 students make up the undergraduate and graduate programs in 130 academic departments, which means that Berkeley has all the amenities of a college town—great restaurants, bars, theaters, art, public spaces, and a calm summer for the year-round residents to enjoy them all.