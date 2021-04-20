Universal Orlando Resort
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Universal Orlando ResortUniversal Orlando’s two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, boast more than 25 rides and attractions based on films, television shows, and book characters. Whether guests are fans of Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, the Simpsons, Spider-Man, or dozens of other pop-culture icons, they can become a part of their worlds through thrill rides, 4-D attractions, water rides, and shows. The park is an hour’s drive from Port Canaveral.
almost 7 years ago
a Universal sunset
Universal Studios is celebrating its 100th year this year so its a good time to go visit the studios in Orlando. Well, any time is a good time to visit, really. After a long day of walking around and hitting the rides and seeing everything else, we were lucky to have been taking a break as the sun was going down.
almost 7 years ago
Universal Studios Orlando
It's as good as it looks. 38 years old and I'm acting like 8 years old!