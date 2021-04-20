Universal Orlando Resort 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Universal Orlando Resort Universal Orlando’s two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, boast more than 25 rides and attractions based on films, television shows, and book characters. Whether guests are fans of Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, the Simpsons, Spider-Man, or dozens of other pop-culture icons, they can become a part of their worlds through thrill rides, 4-D attractions, water rides, and shows. The park is an hour’s drive from Port Canaveral.