Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Universal Orlando Resort

6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Universal Orlando Resort Orlando Florida United States
a Universal sunset Orlando Florida United States
Universal Studios Orlando Orlando Florida United States
Universal Orlando Resort Orlando Florida United States
a Universal sunset Orlando Florida United States
Universal Studios Orlando Orlando Florida United States

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando’s two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, boast more than 25 rides and attractions based on films, television shows, and book characters. Whether guests are fans of Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, the Simpsons, Spider-Man, or dozens of other pop-culture icons, they can become a part of their worlds through thrill rides, 4-D attractions, water rides, and shows. The park is an hour’s drive from Port Canaveral.
By Stacey Zable , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

a Universal sunset

Universal Studios is celebrating its 100th year this year so its a good time to go visit the studios in Orlando. Well, any time is a good time to visit, really. After a long day of walking around and hitting the rides and seeing everything else, we were lucky to have been taking a break as the sun was going down.
Kao Akana
almost 7 years ago

Universal Studios Orlando

It's as good as it looks. 38 years old and I'm acting like 8 years old!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points