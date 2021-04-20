United States Botanic Garden 100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001, USA

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Presenting "Season's Greetings!" A Christmastime treat for adults and children, the US Botanic Garden's "Season's Greetings" showcases Washington signature buildings and monuments and model trains set amid pathways and pools of poinsettias and other holiday plants. Each year, the gardens presents a different unique theme. For 2013, it was the "World's Fair," containing an entire room of iconic buildings and designs from previous World Fairs—the Statue of Liberty, the Bartholdi Fountain, the Ferris Wheel, Palace of Fine Arts, and the Space Needle. The amazing part is that the structures are completely made up of 100 percent natural plant materials!



Free admission from 10am to 5pm daily. Extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8pm for free musical performances ranging from jazz to a cappella.