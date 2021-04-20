Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

United States Botanic Garden

100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Website
| +1 202-225-8333
Presenting "Season's Greetings!" Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Oasis at US Botanic Garden Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Presenting "Season's Greetings!" Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Oasis at US Botanic Garden Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Presenting "Season's Greetings!"

A Christmastime treat for adults and children, the US Botanic Garden's "Season's Greetings" showcases Washington signature buildings and monuments and model trains set amid pathways and pools of poinsettias and other holiday plants. Each year, the gardens presents a different unique theme. For 2013, it was the "World's Fair," containing an entire room of iconic buildings and designs from previous World Fairs—the Statue of Liberty, the Bartholdi Fountain, the Ferris Wheel, Palace of Fine Arts, and the Space Needle. The amazing part is that the structures are completely made up of 100 percent natural plant materials!

Free admission from 10am to 5pm daily. Extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8pm for free musical performances ranging from jazz to a cappella.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jessica van Dop DeJesus
over 6 years ago

Oasis at US Botanic Garden

Take a break from sightseeing or even as a local, use your lunch break to discover the beauty of the US Botanic Garden. When I walked into the main room, it looked an smelled out of a garden in a upscale hotel in Thailand. As you navigate through the different rooms, you're exposed to beautiful orchids, cacti, and lush trees. Absolutely breathtaking.
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points