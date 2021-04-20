Unique ATV Tours
429 Basilio Badillo
| +52 322 223 3516
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
From River to Jungle on a "Rhino" TourThe Rhino is an off-road vehicle, the deluxe version of a standard ATV. On their "Rhino Tour" of Puerto Vallarta, outfitter Unique ATV Tours takes guests along the Río Cuale and into the jungle for two different experiences of the local terrain. Along the way, guides point out native flora and fauna.
Once in the jungle, members of the tour stop at a "secret" bar for drinks and a dip in a river-fed pool, framed by photo-op views of the jungle. The excursion also includes a tequila tasting and an explanation of how the Mexican spirit is made.