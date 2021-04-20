Union Station 30 West Pershing Road

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Kansas City's Original Meet-Up Place Kansas City’s Union Station is most notorious for 1933 shootout between Pretty Boy Floyd (allegedly) and the FBI and KCMO police (supposedly the bullet holes still exist). Today, Union Station has been restored to its architectural glory, hosting travelling events like a rare exhibit of Titanic artifacts and a celebration of Princess Diana (including her wedding dress) that drew 3500 to the atrium to watch the royal wedding. For the kids, spend hours at Science City, where you can explore the DinoLab, planetarium, the Sky Bike, and special exhibits throughout the year. Or take them to the RealD “Extreme Screen” to see the latest releases. At Christmas, Union Station is the most beautiful indoor space in the city—let the kids ride the train around the Christmas tree in the atrium. If you visit Kansas City by Amtrak, you can walk through an enclosed glass urban walkway from Union Station to any of the hotels in the Crown Center complex without any hassle—this is the most convenient way to get to the city.



