Union Station

LoDo, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
Denver's Newly Redone Union Station Denver Colorado United States

Denver's Newly Redone Union Station

Union Station, a once-dingy train hub, has been transformed into a source of civic pride and a gathering place for the Denver community. During my 2-day stay in downtown Denver, I strolled through the doors and immediately looked up: the soaring architecture of the building, along with the design and decor of the multiple shops and restaurants now filling the space with life, left me a bit speechless. Union Station has become much more than a train station: it is a hip hang-out spot, and a must-see destination for all who visit the Mile-High City.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

