Union Square Park

201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Website
| +1 212-460-1200
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 1am

A quiet moment in Union Square Park

Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
By Sakhi Vyas

Monica Placencia
almost 7 years ago

Summertime in NYC

I took this pic from the 3rd floor of the former Filene's Basement. I hope the new establishment keeps the view.
Christine Anuszewski
almost 7 years ago

Down In Out at The Farmer Market's

The real heart of the New York Markets can be found at the daily Farmer Markets located throughout the boroughs & city. It's a great place to check out all the fresh locally made items from faraway from New Jersey, Upstate New York & Western Massachusetts. It's a great place to shop for flowers, jams, honeys, wheat grass, produce, meats & fish. Definitely worth your time to get the best tasting items that are in season.
