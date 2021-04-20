Union Square Park

Down In Out at The Farmer Market's

The real heart of the New York Markets can be found at the daily Farmer Markets located throughout the boroughs & city. It's a great place to check out all the fresh locally made items from faraway from New Jersey, Upstate New York & Western Massachusetts. It's a great place to shop for flowers, jams, honeys, wheat grass, produce, meats & fish. Definitely worth your time to get the best tasting items that are in season.