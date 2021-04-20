Union Square Park
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
| +1 212-460-1200
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 1am
A quiet moment in Union Square ParkUnion Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Summertime in NYC
I took this pic from the 3rd floor of the former Filene's Basement. I hope the new establishment keeps the view.
almost 7 years ago
Down In Out at The Farmer Market's
The real heart of the New York Markets can be found at the daily Farmer Markets located throughout the boroughs & city. It's a great place to check out all the fresh locally made items from faraway from New Jersey, Upstate New York & Western Massachusetts. It's a great place to shop for flowers, jams, honeys, wheat grass, produce, meats & fish. Definitely worth your time to get the best tasting items that are in season.