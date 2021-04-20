Where are you going?
Union Local 613

315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J8, Canada
Website
| +1 613-231-1010
Cocktails and Southern Hospitality at Union 613 Ottawa Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon, Tue 5:30pm - 10pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Wed - Sat 5:30pm - 2am

There's a lot of soul in the bourbon-heavy cocktail menu at Union 613. Skip the restaurant bar upstairs in favor of the downstairs speakeasy where you can enjoy your choice of a classic cocktail, seasonal creation, or house specialty in a more relaxed atmosphere. You can't go wrong with a Union Sazerac (Raynal XO brandy, house-made gum syrup, Riga black balsam wash and Peychauds bitters) or an Old Fashioned (Buffalo Trace bourbon, cinnamon gum syrup and bitters). But for a locally-inspired tipple, try the Ottawa (Centennial Rye, Melleti Amaro, birch syrup and Angostura bitters). Despite their obvious expertise, the mixologists are endearingly humble, insisting, "We really don’t know what we are doing but we enjoy getting drunk."

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

