Unfinished Church
56 Wellington Slip Rd St Georges GE 02, Bermuda
| +1 441-297-3018
Withstanding the Test of Time at Bermuda's Unfinished ChurchStanding strong and serene upon a carpet of soft green grass, the weathered surface of the Unfinished Church has withstood both Mother Nature and Father Time. The Gothic Revival structure is located at the eastern end of Bermuda in St. George, about a 15-minute walk from Kings Square.
Construction on the church originally began in 1874 when St. Peter's Church suffered storm damage. Disagreements between members soon caused production to come to a standstill - it seems that while some thought a new church should be built, others wanted to just repair the old one. A shortage of funds also played a big factor in the issue, and construction never continued. In 1926, another storm destroyed a lot of what had been built up to that point, leaving a roofless frame of quiet contemplation.
Today, visitors can stroll past the soaring stone pillars, crumbling columns, and beautiful arched windows of this open-air sanctuary. Even though it’s incomplete, there is a certain mystical appeal and air of tranquility to the property. The Unfinished Church is part of the St. George’s World Heritage Site. It makes a beautiful backdrop for weddings and photo sessions.