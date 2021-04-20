Where are you going?
Underwater World

1255 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
Come Face-to-Face with Underwater Creatures Tamuning Guam

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Come face-to-face with underwater wonders during a walk through this aquarium via a 7'x7' clear acrylic tunnel. With sharks, stingrays, pufferfish, clownfish and more swimming around you, you'll get to know their habits from every angle. Three floor of displays will take you through the various depths of water, with their natural inhabitants entertaining you throughout. Have you ever met a Guamoctopus? Don't forget to greet the anemones, earls, sea horses and live coral too. The hour-long audio tour guide will enhance your visit even more.






By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

