Underwater World

1245 Pale San Vitores Rd Pale San Vitores Road
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Shark diving tends to be an activity reserved for risk takers.

But at UnderWater World Guam, you can get all the thrill of diving with sharks within the safe, controlled environment of a world-class aquarium. The "Dive with the Sharks" package includes a guided SCUBA dive providing up-close-and-personal encounters with five species of sharks, an educational program, a behind-the-scenes tour, and seven days of aquarium access.

For the less daring, UnderWater World offers a number of other marine attractions, including a turtle wall, an eel tank, and one of the longest tunnel-aquariums in the world.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

