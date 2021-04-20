Personalized Experiences in Wine Country
Uncorking Argentina is all about personalization. They don't offer any preset tours, but rather highly personalized experiences tailored to each client’s preferences. Founded and run by a Californian woman with over eight years of experience in Mendoza’s wine industry, she has an array of tourism contacts which she draws upon to provide exclusive experiences for her clients. Providing an American standard of service, Uncorking Argentina will spend time getting to know you, then showing you the best of what the city has to offer. tours@uncorkingargentina.com; US phone: 1-916-396-0456; ARG phone: +54-261-429-6955