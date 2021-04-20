Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Uncorking Argentina

1093 Belgrano Mendoza city, M5500 Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 429-6955
Personalized Experiences in Wine Country Mendoza Argentina

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Personalized Experiences in Wine Country

Uncorking Argentina is all about personalization. They don't offer any preset tours, but rather highly personalized experiences tailored to each client’s preferences. Founded and run by a Californian woman with over eight years of experience in Mendoza’s wine industry, she has an array of tourism contacts which she draws upon to provide exclusive experiences for her clients. Providing an American standard of service, Uncorking Argentina will spend time getting to know you, then showing you the best of what the city has to offer. tours@uncorkingargentina.com; US phone: 1-916-396-0456; ARG phone: +54-261-429-6955

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points