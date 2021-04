Museum Devoted to Joel Chandler Harris' Characters

Georgia native Joel Chandler Harris was born and raised in Eatonton, Georgia, about an hour east of Atlanta . During his time as a journalist for the Atlanta Constitution, he started crafting characters for the stories that would make him famous, specifically Brer Rabbit and Uncle Remus. While the tales have been called racist, you'll have to go to the museum to form your own opinion. Made from two old plantation cabins, the museum has information on Harris' life in Eatonton, artifacts and his books translated into countless languages.