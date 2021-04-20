Uncle Merv's Original Shakes

Explore Maboneng on a Bike

If you're feeling like you need the wind through your hair as you take in some city sights, then rent a bike from Uncle Merv's and free-wheel through Maboneng. When you're done, quench your thirst with a smoothie and refuel that pedal-power machine of a body with a light snack from the shop.



Book a tour with Mainstreetwalks, who will give you some great insights into the area.



Just remember to be vigilant if you choose instead to go out on your own