Uncle Merv's Original Shakes

Maboneng East Side Of Inner City, Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
| +27 83 659 4233
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 3pm

Slurping on Smoothies from Uncle Merv

Uncle Merv's Original Shakes makes some killer smoothies, all with non-dairy milk bases.

My favourite would have to be the Macci-Porter, a delicious blend of Tahini, Dates, Cashew nuts, Banana, Honey and Soy Milk.

Grab a sarmie (sandwich) or a croissant and a coffee or smothie and plant your bum at the nice, long table under the tree to do a bit of people watching on a Sunday. Or if you're feeling tender ffrom a big party the night before, you can order a health breakfast and recover in the sun

The sidewalk shop is situated next to the Infor'motion Station in Fox Street
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Explore Maboneng on a Bike

If you're feeling like you need the wind through your hair as you take in some city sights, then rent a bike from Uncle Merv's and free-wheel through Maboneng. When you're done, quench your thirst with a smoothie and refuel that pedal-power machine of a body with a light snack from the shop.

Book a tour with Mainstreetwalks, who will give you some great insights into the area.

Just remember to be vigilant if you choose instead to go out on your own
