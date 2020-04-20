Where are you going?
Uncle Boons

7 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Website
| +1 646-370-6650

More info

Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Uncle Boons

Ann Redding, one of the chef-owners at Uncle Boons, pays homage to her family’s Northern Thai heritage with the bright and fresh cuisine that comes out of her busy kitchen. Take your seat in the thrift-store-decorated dining room and prepare to order enough to share. Recommended starters include meng kum (betel leaves wrapped around ginger, lime, toasted coconut, dried shrimp, chiles, and peanuts) and hoi tak (green curry snails with crispy garlic and herbs). Move on to larger plates like khao soi kaa kai (Northern-style golden curry with egg noodles, chicken leg, pickled mustard greens, and turmeric), or plaa yang (charcoal-roasted whole dorade with leeks). For an insider experience (and to avoid the inevitable lines outside), arrive early enough to snag a barstool, and enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and Thai pop music while you watch chicken turning on spits through the window on the charcoal grill—it’s a vibe.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
