Uncle Bill's Pancake House
1305 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
| +1 310-545-5177
Sat, Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 3pm
Sunday Brunch with Uncle BillSitting atop a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House is a casual neighborhood diner that just so happens to have a million-dollar view. Indoors, a wraparound bar and a dozen or so wooden tables create a homespun setting that stands apart from the increasingly upscale scene of downtown Manhattan Beach. Sit inside on a rare cloudy day, or if you enjoy the clattering of the kitchen more than the chatting of people passing by.
Outdoors, a patio shaded by variegated umbrellas is cooled by ocean breeze. Order a stack of blueberry pancakes or bacon waffles for brunch, and take it slow. This is a place where an easygoing Sunday gets all the attention it deserves.