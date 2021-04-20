Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Uncle Bill's Pancake House

1305 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
Website
| +1 310-545-5177
Sunday Brunch with Uncle Bill Manhattan Beach California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 3pm

Sunday Brunch with Uncle Bill

Sitting atop a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House is a casual neighborhood diner that just so happens to have a million-dollar view. Indoors, a wraparound bar and a dozen or so wooden tables create a homespun setting that stands apart from the increasingly upscale scene of downtown Manhattan Beach. Sit inside on a rare cloudy day, or if you enjoy the clattering of the kitchen more than the chatting of people passing by.

Outdoors, a patio shaded by variegated umbrellas is cooled by ocean breeze. Order a stack of blueberry pancakes or bacon waffles for brunch, and take it slow. This is a place where an easygoing Sunday gets all the attention it deserves.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points