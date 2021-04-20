Una Pizza Napoletana 210 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Dine at Una Pizza Napoletana in SoMa Head to SoMa to try chef Anthony Mangieri’s all-handmade Neapolitan-style pizzas, naturally leavened and baked in a wood-fired brick oven in open view of all the customers.



Favorite styles include the classic Margherita and the Filetti—fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt—and all pair well with at least one of the selection of Neapolitan wines and Italian beers.



Be sure to head there early—the large, open restaurant fills up quickly and doesn’t take reservations—and demand is high.



Una Pizza Napoletana is only open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm.



