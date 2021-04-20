Umino Park

Explosions in the sky

Summertime in Japan is all about fireworks, or hanabi. You could probably find a display every weekend somewhere in metro Tokyo.



My neighborhood has a respectable showing every Saturday for several weeks leading up to the big show in late August. The Uminokoen beach fills with picnickers starting in the late afternoon. Men and women wear lightweight yukata. Groups bring homemade bentos and coolers full of beer. Stands sell the standard and delicious Japanese festival foods: okonomiyaki, yakitori, takoyaki, yakisoba, shaved ice, candied apples and more.



The light show is launched from barges in the harbor. The next one, the 40th Kanazawa Fireworks Festival, is August 23 and will apparently have 3,200 colorful explosions.