Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St B-2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
| +1 714-957-8626
Umami Burger: California's Favorite Burger?

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am

Umami Burger: California's Favorite Burger?

What's more quintessentially American than a good 'ole hamburger? Another California chain that has been creating waves when it comes to this American staple is Umami Burger. After practically placing my beloved In-N-Out on a pedestal, I always approach new burger joints with a healthy dose of skepticism. And this time was no different, in spite of the endless raves I kept hearing. The verdict: absolutely delicious, but it doesn't touch In-N-Out! My best advice: if you haven'tried the goodness of In-N-Out, you may actually love this place, especially the Truffle Burger. But if you think it's going to outshine California's favorite burger, you might want to think again. But one thing I do have to note is that the sauces used are 100% homemade: ketchup, garlic aioli, and chili. Overall, a satisfying all-American meal, but clearly not the best burgers I've eaten.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

