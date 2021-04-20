Uma Paro
Southern Asia
Photo courtesy of Como Hotels and Resorts
Uma Paro Villas in Bhutan
Como Hotels and Resorts will soon operate two retreats in Bhutan. Uma Paro has long been a favorite for its nine villas, each with butler service, a bukhari wood-burning stove, and a massage room. Uma Punakha will open later this year, with accommodations made of brick, timber, and glass that overlook rice paddies and the twisting Mo Chhu river.
Uma Paro, 975/8-271-597, villas from $690. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.