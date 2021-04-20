Where are you going?
Como Hotels and Resorts will soon operate two retreats in Bhutan. Uma Paro has long been a favorite for its nine villas, each with butler service, a bukhari wood-burning stove, and a massage room. Uma Punakha will open later this year, with accommodations made of brick, timber, and glass that overlook rice paddies and the twisting Mo Chhu river.

Uma Paro, 975/8-271-597, villas from $690. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor

