COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan
| +975 8 271 597
Photo courtesy of Uma by Como
COMO Uma Punakha, BhutanComo Hotels and Resorts has three Bhutan properties. In the rarely visited western part of the Punakha Valley, Uma Punakha's 10 rooms and two villas all have unobstructed views of the Mo Chu River. The river rocks that line the spa’s traditional bath release muscle-soothing minerals into the hot water, and the hotel’s restaurant serves classic dishes such as chicken curry with mustard greens and coriander over red rice. Adventurous guests can opt for a multi-day side trip to Como’s wilderness campsite, set high in the Himalayas. Ponies carry supplies as local guides lead the way along remote mountain paths.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Understated Bhutanese Luxury
Situated in an incredible position in the middle of the scenic Punakha Valley, with views down to twisting Mo Chu River, the Uma by COMO Punakha is one of my favorite hotels in Asia. It only has the nine spacious rooms that all look out onto the lush pastures, pine forests, and mist-wreathed mountain peaks. A slice of understated luxury in the "Land of the Thunder Dragon' Bhutan.
over 4 years ago
Uma Como Room 8 View
X