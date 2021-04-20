Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan

Website
| +975 8 271 597
COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan Thinyelgang Bhutan
Understated Bhutanese Luxury Thinyelgang Bhutan
Uma Como Room 8 View Thinyelgang Bhutan
COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan Thinyelgang Bhutan
Understated Bhutanese Luxury Thinyelgang Bhutan
Uma Como Room 8 View Thinyelgang Bhutan

COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan

Como Hotels and Resorts has three Bhutan properties. In the rarely visited western part of the Punakha Valley, Uma Punakha's 10 rooms and two villas all have unobstructed views of the Mo Chu River. The river rocks that line the spa’s traditional bath release muscle-soothing minerals into the hot water, and the hotel’s restaurant serves classic dishes such as chicken curry with mustard greens and coriander over red rice. Adventurous guests can opt for a multi-day side trip to Como’s wilderness campsite, set high in the Himalayas. Ponies carry supplies as local guides lead the way along remote mountain paths. 
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Maeve Nolan
about 6 years ago

Understated Bhutanese Luxury

Situated in an incredible position in the middle of the scenic Punakha Valley, with views down to twisting Mo Chu River, the Uma by COMO Punakha is one of my favorite hotels in Asia. It only has the nine spacious rooms that all look out onto the lush pastures, pine forests, and mist-wreathed mountain peaks. A slice of understated luxury in the "Land of the Thunder Dragon' Bhutan.
Bobby buka
over 4 years ago

Uma Como Room 8 View

X

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points