COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan

Photo courtesy of Uma by Como

COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan Como Hotels and Resorts has three Bhutan properties. In the rarely visited western part of the Punakha Valley, Uma Punakha's 10 rooms and two villas all have unobstructed views of the Mo Chu River. The river rocks that line the spa’s traditional bath release muscle-soothing minerals into the hot water, and the hotel’s restaurant serves classic dishes such as chicken curry with mustard greens and coriander over red rice. Adventurous guests can opt for a multi-day side trip to Como’s wilderness campsite, set high in the Himalayas. Ponies carry supplies as local guides lead the way along remote mountain paths.