Uluru Camel Tours
Sail the Ships of the DesertA tour of the Outback from atop a wild camel seems like something you'd find in a Terry Gilliam film, but once you've saddled up and climbed about one of Uluru Camel Tours' “ships of the desert,” you'll wonder why this activity was never higher on your bucket list. The camels clomp along at a leisurely pace, which should offer you plenty of time to capture a picture-perfect selfie with your GoPro, or an opportunity to soak up sweeping panoramic views of Uluru (Ayers Rock) – most beautiful under the soft light of a setting sun.
Tours are championed by knowledgeable, friendly guides who take the safety of their guests seriously (camel surfing is highly discouraged). Regular daily programs are available, though you can also arrange a private tour – in case you're planning on riding from one side of Australia to the other on a slobbering steed.
Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sunrise Camel Trek at Uluru
Uluru ( previously Ayers Rock) is an absolute must for any Australian visit. Watching the sun rise and the colours change from the back of a camel is pretty cool too. Make sure you embrace the indigenous culture. 20 000 years of stories are spellbinding!