Ulaanbaatar

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Website
Deep Throat Ulaanbaatar Mongolia

Deep Throat

Not known for its tourist attractions, Ulaanbaatar shouldn't be ignored just because it "ain't gonna win no beauty contest". One thing I did here was go to a traditional throat singing performance, which was surprisingly impressive. I think I spent half the time wondering exactly how he do it (supported by female sopranos), and the other half marvelling at all the various sounds that seemed to be made with very little effort. My travelling campaign tried it at home afterward with mouth wash. He failed.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

