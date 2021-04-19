Where are you going?
Sign up with a safari company (see below) to take you on a counterclockwise tour of western Uganda’s national parks. Starting in Kampala, here’s where to go. Murchison Falls National Park The Uganda Wildlife Authority’s riverboat gets up close to hippos and crocodiles. Kibale National Park Thirteen primate species live here, including blue monkeys, gray-cheeked mangabeys, and 1,450 chimpanzees. Rwenzori Mountains National Park The Rwenzoris are Africa’s highest mountains, with multiple 15,000-foot peaks. Queen Elizabeth National Park Hike past crater lakes to the Ishasha sector and see lions lounging in fig trees. Bwindi Impenetrable National Park This park is home to about half of the world’s 750 remaining mountain gorillas. Abacus African Vacations, 256/312-261- 930, abacusvacations.com The Uganda Safari Company, 256/414- 251-182, safariuganda.com Wild Frontiers, 256/414-321-479, wildfrontiers.co.ug This story appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor

