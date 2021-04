Western Uganda Safari Circuit

Sign up with a safari company (see below) to take you on a counterclockwise tour of western Uganda’s national parks. Starting in Kampala, here’s where to go.The Uganda Wildlife Authority’s riverboat gets up close to hippos and crocodiles.Thirteen primate species live here, including blue monkeys, gray-cheeked mangabeys, and 1,450 chimpanzees.The Rwenzoris are Africa’s highest mountains, with multiple 15,000-foot peaks.Hike past crater lakes to the Ishasha sector and see lions lounging in fig trees.This park is home to about half of the world’s 750 remaining mountain gorillas. Abacus African Vacations, 256/312-261- 930, abacusvacations.com The Uganda Safari Company, 256/414- 251-182, safariuganda.com Wild Frontiers, 256/414-321-479, wildfrontiers.co.ug This story appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.