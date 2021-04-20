Where are you going?
Ueno

Ueno, Taitō, Tokyo 110-0005, Japan
Ueno Walkabout

Ueno is a great spot for a walkabout in Tokyo. It has almost everything that someone looking for an urban getaway could want—good food from countless cafes, restaurants, and food kiosks; a park (Ueno Park) to walk around; and even a children's zoo. Near the park, there are also museums and the National Museum of Space and Science (http://www.kahaku.go.jp/english/).

Then there's Ameyoko markets, which are packed with locals and tourists, taking in the experience of a bustling market.
By Kokleong Tham

And Now for Something Entirely Different: Ueno

For something entirely different in old Tokyo (not so harried or frantic), go north to the quieter Ueno district.

Ueno is home to several major museums, a zoo, and Shinobazu Pond.

I preferred just meandering the residential streets and checking-out the upscale homes, hole-in-the-wall shops and cemeteries.

