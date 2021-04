Ueno Walkabout

Ueno is a great spot for a walkabout in Tokyo . It has almost everything that someone looking for an urban getaway could want—good food from countless cafes, restaurants, and food kiosks; a park (Ueno Park) to walk around; and even a children's zoo. Near the park, there are also museums and the National Museum of Space and Science (http://www.kahaku.go.jp/english/).Then there's Ameyoko markets, which are packed with locals and tourists, taking in the experience of a bustling market.