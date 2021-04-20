Where are you going?
Učka Nature Park

Liganj 42, 51415, Lovran, Croatia
Website
| +385 51 293 753
One of Croatia’s lesser-known nature parks, Učka spans an imposing mountain range, rising from the Gulf of Kvarner where the northern Adriatic meets continental Croatia. It’s a wilderness of oak and beech forests, alpine meadows, endemic flora like bellflowers and orchids, and jagged peaks, the highest of which is Vojak—from the top, you can see all the way to Italy’s Bay of Trieste on a clear day. Hiking trails crisscross the park, ranging from easy, 30-minute walks to challenging seven-hour treks. Check out the cool land art along the Stražica-Sapaćica trail, spend half a day exploring with a ranger in an off-road vehicle, rent an e-bike and tackle the well-marked mountain-biking routes, or go free-climbing in the limestone canyon of Vela Draga, which includes 62 different tracks.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

