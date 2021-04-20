Where are you going?
UC Berkeley Art Museum

2626 Bancroft Way
Website
| +1 510-642-0808
Visit the Berkeley Art Museum for Art and Films Berkeley California United States

More info

Sun, Wed, Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Both the University of California at Berkeley Art Museum and the Pacific Film Archive, this center opened its doors to the Berkeley community in 1963 and moved to its current location in 1973.

The more than 16,000 objects and 14,000 films in the museum’s collection are meant to inspire, engage, and connect not only the university campus, but also the surrounding community; considering that it’s one of the largest university art museums in the country, this goal is not too difficult to accomplish.

With everything from Ming Dynasty paintings to modern American paintings and avant-garde films to Soviet cinema, there’s sure to be something of interest at the Berkeley Art Musuem.

Check the website for a full list of their current exhibits and the permanent collections.

Free for Berkeley-related visitors, admission is $10 for adults and $7 for non-Berkeley students; all admission is $7 after 5 pm. The galleries are open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm and until 9 pm on selected Fridays.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

