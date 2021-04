Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Jalan Pengosekan

Mouthwatering Babi Guling The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a bit of crackling on the side. Rustic dining, 5 star meal.