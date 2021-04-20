Where are you going?
Uberbrew

2305 Montana Ave
Website
| +1 406-534-6960
Craft Beer, Craft Kitchen Billings Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Craft Beer, Craft Kitchen

The good folks at Uberbrew are passionate about their suds, and have cultivated a loyal following among Montana beer nerds. Yet the brewery makes beer for all tastes - take the Irish Red Ale and the American Strong Pale Ale, for examples of accessible, sessionable pints.

The kitchen turns out inspired fare like tempeh burgers, pear wontons, and the ever-popular Malibu chicken sandwich; pop in for a bite.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

