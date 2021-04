Craft Beer, Craft Kitchen

The good folks at Uberbrew are passionate about their suds, and have cultivated a loyal following among Montana beer nerds. Yet the brewery makes beer for all tastes - take the Irish Red Ale and the American Strong Pale Ale, for examples of accessible, sessionable pints.The kitchen turns out inspired fare like tempeh burgers, pear wontons, and the ever-popular Malibu chicken sandwich; pop in for a bite.