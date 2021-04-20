U Street Music Hall
1115A U St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
| +1 202-588-1889
Sun - Thur 7pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 7pm - 3am
All About the MusicSince 2010, this underground DJ and concert hall has been regarded as one of the top dance clubs in D.C. as well as the U.S. mainly due to its sound system. Founders and local DJs Will Eastman and Jesse Tittsworth created a space that eschews dress codes, VIP sections, and bottle service in favor of pure music and dance. Techno, dubstep, and underground house are abundant as well as live acts featuring indie, punk, samba, rap, and big band. However, U-Hall is home to the local (now internationally renowned) music craze known as moombahton.
I celebrated the New Year here on a whim, listening and dancing to the sounds of DJ Nadastrom (Dave Nada and Matt Nordstrom), the founders of this style as well as Gent and Jawns, and Jen Lasher, also moombahton DJs. According to Nada, he created it at a basement party by slowing Dutch house music down to the tempo of reaggeton. The sound is totally fresh.