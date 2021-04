U*Tique at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas 3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Boutique Machine The Cosmopolitan has about a dozen shopping experiences however the most memorable is at U*Tique. This unique spot isn't a traditional store, but rather a beautifully designed boutique vending machine. U*Tique's stock has been curated to include luxurious design, travel, fashion, and beauty products such as lip gloss, iPhone accessories, and even trendy sunglasses. You can find it on the first floor near the lobby.