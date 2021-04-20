Where are you going?
U Pain (Bain) Bridge

Soil Surfers

Women planting peanuts by hand on the banks of Taungthaman Lake near the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar.
By Jon Sheer , AFAR Local Expert

Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Fantastic Ubein Bridge is the longest wooden bridge of the world. The bridge links 2 villages where travellers usually take a walk from one end to the other.
Fantastic Ubein Bridge is the longest wooden bridge of the world. The bridge links 2 villages where travellers usually take a walk from one end to the other.
Fantastic Ubein Bridge is the longest wooden bridge of the world. The bridge links 2 villages where travellers usually take a walk from one end to the other.

